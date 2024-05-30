The Clermont County Convention & Visitors Bureau is an important organization here in Clermont County, one that helps bring excitement right to our backyard.

Their mission statement reads “The Clermont County Convention & Visitors Bureau is a professional destination marketing and sales organization, whose mission is to strengthen the community by generating economic growth and vitality through tourism, overnight stays, and encouraging visitor spending in the local tourism economy.”

Their next event on the docket is the Beast of the East Fork; this event will take place June 8 at East Fork State Park, located in Bethel.

