Williamsburg senior Avery Neth recently was named SBAAC National Division Co Player of the Year after posting a 0.51 ERA in 54 IP. She is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional or collegiate softball player?

A: Jordy Bahl.

Q: Favorite food?

A: Chicken and dumplings.

Q: Advice for younger athletes who hope to have successful high school school careers like you have? What have you done to improve throughout your career?

A: Keep pushing yourself and never be content. You can always improve somehow. But remember the reason you are pushing yourself and the love you have for the game first and foremost while appreciating any of the support or efforts made by others to make you a successful athlete and person. Throughout my career, I have always kept the feeling of not being content but also the love alive in order to create success.

Q: How excited are you to be continuing your education and softball career at Ohio Northern?

A: I am very excited to continue playing at Ohio Northern University. Getting to play a sport in college has always been a dream of mine, and getting to play the sport I love for another four years is super exciting. I just can’t wait to see what’s in store. With academics, I am excited to get into my major and learn all about something I am interested in.

Q: What went into your decision to go there? What about the campus, academics, and softball program made it feel like a good fit?

A: When I stepped onto the campus it just felt like home. I was juggling back and forth between Ohio Northern and another college but once I stepped foot onto it, it just felt like I was meant to be here for another four years. The coaches, Price and Cross, also played a huge part when I met them, seeing how much they care and strive to be the best. The teammates also had a special bond and really made me feel so welcome. Academic-wise, their education teachers and resources along with a high percentage rate of jobs after graduating is what aided me as well to choose Ohio Northern.

Q: Do you know what you’ll be studying?

A: I will be majoring in Elementary Education.

Q: How were you able to have such a dominant season on the mound? What was the key to your success?

A: The key to my success was constantly working. After a good performance, not being satisfied with it but seeing what I can improve on to get better.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

A: I would like to thank all of my family for their constant support and all the coaches along the way and everyone who has ever believed in me. Most importantly I would like to thank my mom, who constantly was pushing me to be better and never be content. And for all the hours she spent with me working on softball in the cages.

Q: Best memory as a Williamsburg student-athlete?

A: My best memory as a Williamsburg student-athlete would be when we beat East Clinton my junior year at our home court for volleyball. The excitement after was such a great feeling. Finally seeing how much our hard work has paid off. I think that is the greatest feeling as a person and athlete.

Q: What makes the Williamsburg community so special in your eyes?

A: How supportive this community is. For example, just seeing the support on Wildcat Prides Facebook page, you get the sense of how much this community cares for our school and athletes. From the posts highlighting accomplishments to all of the congratulatory comments, it makes us feel truly special to know how much our community roots for us.

Q: When people in the Williamsburg community look back on your senior class for softball, how do you hope they remember you girls? How have you girls laid the groundwork for the future success of the program?

A: Us three seniors (Madi, Maggie, and myself) have played sports together ever since we were little. We have pretty much grown up together and have been like sisters. I think that is important to any successful athletic program, is that a team should feel like a family. We have always worked hard and given our all to this program. When we came into the softball program as freshmen there was already a winning team culture. We worked hard to continue this culture and I hope it continues for many years to come.

Q: How do you hope the Williamsburg community remembers you individually?

A: I hope I made the community proud. I have worked hard putting many hours in the offseason as well as after practice during the season just to make myself better for my team. I have loved playing as a Wildcat these last four years and will miss it. I hope to be remembered not only as a successful athlete but also as a good person.