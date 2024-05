Pictured from left, is, Riley Davis, and Brady Sterbling. Both were honored as Runner of the Year in their respective divisions of the SBAAC. Photo provided.

New Richmond sophomore Riley Davis has certainly turned some heads during her sophomore season on the track.

In the last few weeks alone Davis has broken the league meet record in the mile, qualified for regionals in multiple events, and was also named SBAAC American Division Runner of the Year.

