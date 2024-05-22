The Grant Career Center in Bethel offers a wide variety of programs for students to participate in.

On May 13 the center hosted a “Big Build” event where students incorporated math concepts and principles into hands-on projects. This was a chance for students to use concepts they have learned in school and apply them to real-life tasks.

The students wrapped up the day by building a small building using power tools.

The center said this in a release centered around the event.

“Grant Career Center remains committed to supporting educators and students in their academic pursuits, providing innovative learning opportunities that inspire curiosity and foster a love of learning.”