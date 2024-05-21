Bethel-Tate senior Cameron Snider has had a sensational season. Through May 19 action, he has a .357 batting average and a 0.67 ERA. He was recently recognized as the SBAAC National Division Player of the Year, and we would like to add to that deserved recognition! He is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional baseball player?

A: Don Gullett Senior as he was one of the people to help get me to where I am at today.

Q: Favorite food?

A: Chicken Alfredo.

Q: Advice for younger athletes who hope to have successful high school school careers like you have? What have you done to improve throughout your career?

A: Keep working even if you’re not seeing results right away.

Q: How excited are you to be continuing your education and baseball career at Thomas More?

A: I am extremely excited to see how far Thomas More will take me in my journey of life.

Q: What made you choose to pursue baseball at the next level opposed to football?

A: I had offers for football as well as baseball at all different divisions, even some of the offers were to play both sports. Yet, the location, university, coaches, and the environment of the campus are what helped me make my decision.

Q: How have you been able to have such a dominant season on the mound? What’s been the key to your success?

A: I spent a lot of time working over the summer and winter to continue to dial in my location alone with gaining some velocity as well.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

A: I would like to thank my mom and dad for everything they do for me and my coaches for all the time and effort they spent helping me get here. Most importantly God for everything he has done for me.

Q: Best memory so far as a Bethel-Tate student-athlete?

A: Saturday mornings at school after a win on Friday night.

Q: What makes the Bethel-Tate community so special in your eyes?

A: A small town that wants to help not only themselves but the entire community.

Q: When people in the Bethel-Tate community look back on your senior class for baseball and football, how do you hope they remember you all?

A: I feel that our leadership and ability to help the underclassman grow as an athlete as well as a person.

Q: What does your team need to do to go on a deep postseason run?

A: To continue to have high energy and to do everything in our power to leave it on the field.