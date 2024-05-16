Batavia senior Dom Hannah had a very memorable final week to the regular season. During a May 8 matchup against Hamilton, he became the all-time stolen base leader in program history, and he also tossed a one-hit shutout in a May 10 matchup with Lynchburg-Clay. I caught up with the SBAAC All-Conference First Team selection to discuss these impressive feats and more!

Q: How much does it mean to you to have stolen the most bases in Batavia’s history?

A: It means a lot, I went into Batavia baseball making this one of my main goals and it felt great to accomplish it.

Q: How have you been able to accomplish this feat?

A: I would say being aggressive on the base paths and getting good reads off of the pitcher.

Q: What was the key to your one-hitter against Lynchburg-Clay?

A: Throwing the ball down the middle, I have a great defense behind me so I let them hit it. Not to mention my curveball was working well too.

Q: Was it even more special that this performance came on senior night? What was it like being honored alongside your fellow seniors before the game?

A: It was very special, I’ve been with some of these guys since elementary and getting to play on senior night with them meant everything.

Q: How special has this season been?

A: It’s been special, you know everyone going into the season doubted us. We lost our number-one pitcher Zach Cope due to an ACL injury, but there has been some guys that stepped up in the pitching rotation. Don’t even know how good we would be if Zach was healthy.

Q: How much would a deep playoff run mean to you, your team, and specifically your senior class?

A: It would mean everything, senior year last time playing high school baseball. It would be awesome to end my high school baseball career that way.

Q: What is the key for you guys to go on a deep postseason run?

A: Stay focused and do the little things on and off the field.

Q: What will you miss most about being a Batavia student-athlete?

A: The memories I have made with this baseball team; some of the best memories I will remember.