West Clermont graduate Grant Gillespie has served as a senior leader this year for the Cougars. Photo provided.

The UC Clermont baseball team recently wrapped up the regular season at 33-12, breaking the school wins record in the process.

The Cougars now turn their focus towards the upcoming USCAA World Series. The series is set to take place in Dubois, PA and will begin on May 12. There will be 10 participating teams, with the top two seeds receiving a bye. The Cougars were scheduled to receive their seed/game one draw on May 7.

