The OHSAA state baseball tournament will begin on May 13. Here are three Clermont County teams who I think could make a deep run in the postseason.

Batavia Bulldogs, 18-3, (9-1). Three-seed in Division II Southwest one region.

The amount of guys who have stepped up for Geoff Carter’s team this season on the mound has been impressive. The Bulldogs have had 12 players toe the rubber, with almost all of them being at least a serviceable option.

Junior Derek Richardson has been particularly impressive, posting a 1.22 ERA in 34.1 IP, and recently was named the Reds Showcase MVP after throwing five scoreless innings in a 10-0 win against Purcell Marian.

Nick Burke, Wes Embry, and Dom Hannah pose a huge threat to Reading and any other potential playoff opponents with their speed and skill at the top of the lineup. Watch out for this Bulldogs team.

Bethel-Tate Tigers, 12-5, (9-1). Three-seed in Division III Southwest three region.

The Tigers definitely have the talent to make some noise on the Division III side of things. Cameron Snider currently has a 0.82 ERA on the season and is not a kid many people are going to be able to touch at this level.

The Tigers received a first-round bye and will take on the winner of Georgetown and Finneytown. Do you start Snider in that game, or do you go to someone like Jack Ladd or Carter Moss in an effort to try and save him for the next round? I wouldn’t want to be the one to have to make that call.

They aren’t a great offensive team by any means, posting a .266 team average to date. But timely hitting and solid defense may be all they need to complement a talented pitching staff.

New Richmond Lions, 13-9, (5-5). Seven-seed in Division II Southwest one region.

The Lions have the pitching to steal any game at any time. Connor Clayton, Lex Hounshell, Carson Kulhman, and Jacob Sheppard have all posted ERAs below 1.60.

Will the Division II tournament be a huge step up from SBAAC American Division play? No doubt. But I wouldn’t count out this Lions team.

