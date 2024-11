Goshen senior Jaycee Bailey recorded her 100th career hit on April 26, 2024, during a matchup against Batavia. Photo provided.

An April 28 matchup between Goshen and Bethel-Tate paired up two of the league’s best arms. Bethel-Tate senior and Wilmington College commit Haley Johnson came into the matchup with a 2.68 ERA, recently reaching the 300-strikeout plateau for her career.

She opposed Goshen freshman Skye Shaw, who after her performance in this one has struck out 74 batters in 70 innings pitched.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.