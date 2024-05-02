Members of the New Richmond track program pose for a picture following the Franklin Invitational on April 26, 2024. Photo provided.

Between school records and invitational wins, the New Richmond Lions track program has definitely turned some heads this year.

Their latest stellar performance came on April 26 when both the girls’ and boys’ teams competed in the Franklin Invitational. This event saw the boys’ team finish second, while the girls took home the title with a first-place finish.

Perhaps the highlight of the day was the breaking of two school records on the girls’ side of things.

