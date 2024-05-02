West Clermont alumnus Maddie Walker recently broke the Cincinnati Bearcats program record in the outdoor 5,000m

Maddie Walker broke the Bearcats program record in the outdoor 5,000m on April 19, 2024, during the Wake Forest Invitational. Photo by Ben Pennington.

Maddie Walker was a star for the West Clermont track and cross country programs back in their early stages, capturing the state title in the indoor 1,600m as a junior.

After graduating in 2019, she joined the Cincinnati Bearcats track and cross country squads. Walker is currently competing in her final season collegiate season, and she isn’t done making history.

During the Wake Forest Invitational on April 19, she broke the Bearcats program record in the outdoor 5,000m with a time of (16:18.61).

“The day of the meet I had a good feeling about it, and I was in a good mindset. I had a good support system that day and we were all there to just have fun. When I got on the line, I knew it would be a good day no matter what,” said Walker.

She has had her eyes on this record throughout her five-year collegiate career. She also owns program records in the indoor 5,000m and the outdoor 10,000m.

“Getting this record was like a ‘finally’ moment. I personally didn’t know how good I was doing until I saw all my teammates’ faces. As I was running around the track, they were like ‘go, go!’ I was like, what? What am I doing? Then at the end, I was like oh my gosh I did it.”

The previous record was set in 2022 by Ellie Leather, who now runs professionally for Under Armour. Not only are the two former teammates, but also close friends.

“I made jokes for years (to her) that I was going to get it (the record) one day. She sent a message afterward and I was like this is so fun. I think the outdoor record was harder to get because it’s the end of the year. You’re battling aches and pains. You’re also battling the elements and not every year do you get perfect opportunities to run fast. So this one was definitely a challenging one to get out of all of them. Things weren’t lined up perfectly in the past and it finally lined up for me.”

A key to any successful collegiate team is leadership, especially in mentally challenging sports like track. The distance portion of the Bearcats women’s roster features seven freshmen. These freshmen not only are competing in their first collegiate outdoor season but also doing so in the program’s first year in the Big 12. Her leadership has been invaluable according to Bearcats Women’s Distance Coach Sarah Anderson.

“Something that Maddie does really well for my underclassmen is, regardless of the day, the weather, the workout, whether it’s hard or easy, she always shows up with the attitude of we’re here to get better and we’re here to get it done. That’s been really helpful for my young ones,” said Anderson.

Anderson also feels that having experienced runners like Maddie who were already running at a “Big 12 level” has helped the younger athletes make the transition to the high-level competition that the conference presents.

“They get to see Maddie go through that lifestyle on a daily basis. She’s really rewritten our distance program, especially in recent years. So it’s good for them to learn what being a Big 12 athlete looks like,” said Anderson.

The Bearcats will compete in the upcoming Big 12 Championships in Waco Texas from May 9-11. Athletes who qualify will have the chance to compete in the NCAA East First round in Lexington Kentucky from May 22- 25.

Either way, Walker’s time in a Bearcat uniform is numbered. She is focused on soaking up every moment and repping her hometown with pride like she has her whole career.

“I am proud of where I’m from and I love that I’m from Clermont County. That community built me. They’ve given me the work ethic and the grit that I don’t think many other places could give me so I’m very proud about that.”

Walker is a Batavia native (she transferred schools to join a more established track program) and comes from a decorated sports family. Two of her brothers, Will and Matt, played soccer at Xavier, before going on to play professionally. Her brother Morgan also played soccer at UC Clermont.

Walker is a Nutrition and Dietetics major, and plans on looking for a job at a hospital or school where she can help people with their nutrition habits and practices. She also hopes to get a coaching job in Clermont County to help pass down her extensive knowledge of the sport.

“I want to help people get to where I am. I wouldn’t have made it here without those coaches who believed in me, so I want to give back in any way.”