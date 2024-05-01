The Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver.

At 1:30 a.m. on April 29, the Batavia Dispatch Center of the OSHP received a report of a pedestrian struck on state Route 125 westbound near state Route 222 in Monroe Twp.

When troopers arrived, they found that the pedestrian, later identified as Robert D. Love, 39, of Amelia, had died from injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The public is encouraged to contact the Batavia Post at 513-732-1510 if they have any information regarding the crash.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Clermont Fire Department, and the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.