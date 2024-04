The Eagles recorded 11 top five finishes in this event. Photo by Danny Rodriguez.

Kelsey McKenney set personal bests in both the discus and shot put during this event. Photo by Kristi McKenney.

Ali Maglecic (left) pictured with teammate Claire McFarland (right). McFarland’s finish of 8:00.60 in the steeplechase set a school record. Photo provided.

The Milford boys and girls track teams competed in the Anderson Invitational on April 18 and April 19. The boys turned out a respectable performance, finishing in 12th place out of 23 squads. The girls, on the other hand, stole the show. They finished in first place out of 21 girls’ teams to take home the title.

