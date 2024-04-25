Coming into an April 20 home matchup with Taylor, Lions starting pitchers Connor Clayton and Carson Kuhlman had both yet to allow an earned run this season. But with the pair unavailable to pitch due to recent usage, it was time for some other arms to step up.

They turned to senior Brody Gilbert, who held a 1.75 ERA in eight innings pitched coming into the matchup. Gilbert got off to a strong start, throwing three scoreless innings. In the bottom of the third, the Lions came through with some needed run support.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.