Musical groups come and go, but one group has been singing for 84 years.

Gina Serger is the activities director at the Clermont County Public Library New Richmond Branch and offers Musical Monday Mornings. She is a member of the Forest-Aires.

This is a women’s chorus group that was founded in 1962 by Sylvia Gilchrist. Forest Hills PTA moms who enjoyed singing got together to rehearse and perform. Soon, women from all around the greater Cincinnati area joined the group for the sheer joy of singing, dancing, and performing.

Money raised from performances in retirement centers, churches, and community centers helped fund school musical equipment. Over time, proceeds provided student scholarship programs to fund vocal lessons for high school students.

The initial name of the chorus was the Mother Singers. Rumor has it that a newspaper article had a small typo error and headlined the group as the Mother Sinners. Though eye-catching, the ladies decided at that point to rename the group Forest-Aires, and the name has remained.

High school students from anywhere can audition for the scholarships. Four are chosen, with the objective of enriching the musical learning they receive at their schools.

The students receive vocal lessons as well as learn the discipline and mental training to perform on stage. The scholarships offer them a springboard to help them further develop their talents.

