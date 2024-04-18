Jaylynn Parker’s dad Chuck, and her family friend Jeff Sams, assisted her in reeling the large fish in. Photo provided by the Parker family.

Ohio fishing history occurred on April 7, and it happened right here in Clermont County.

Jaylynn Parker, age 15, of New Richmond was out fishing with her father. The two fishing together has been a common practice throughout Jaylynn Parker’s life, but April 7 wouldn’t be a normal day on the Ohio River.

Jaylynn Parker, with the help of her dad Chuck, and family friend, Jeff Sams, caught a 101.11-pound blue catfish, the biggest catch on record in Ohio.

