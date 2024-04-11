The Summer Olympics are set to take place from July 24 through August 11 in Paris, France.

Paris will become just the second nation to host the Summer Olympics three times.

More than 10,000 athletes are slated to participate.

We need your help! There are so many people involved with these games; coaches, athletes, support staff, and more, all of whom play a crucial role in making the Olympics an event to watch.

If you know anyone who is a part of these games in any way, or someone just attending the games, email lservello@clermontsun.com. We’re hoping to run a story involving a local Clermont County tie.