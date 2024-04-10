Goshen High School students are advancing in innovation through their participation in FlexFactor, a program developed by NextFlex. FlexFactor introduces students to manufacturing and engineering, encouraging them to address real-world challenges, develop solutions, and create business models.

Recently, Goshen High School held its second-semester FlexFactor competition, where students showcased their creativity. Among the notable teams were Kyla Hager, Lauren Kelly, and Elaine Wallace, whose product, “Teddy Cares,” earned them a spot in the upcoming regional competition, which will take place on April 19th at Sinclair College Dayton Campus

Supported by the Manufacturing Engineering Education Program (MEEP) grant from the U.S. Department of Defense, FlexFactor exposes students to career opportunities in fields such as manufacturing, robotics, and supply chain management. The program, integrated into academic classrooms, receives support from Sinclair Community College and industry partners.

As Goshen High School students prepare for the regional competition, they demonstrate innovation and determination. Their participation in FlexFactor equips them with problem-solving skills and teamwork, preparing them for future careers in STEM. These students are poised to make a meaningful impact at the upcoming regional FlexFactor event.