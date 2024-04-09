Batavia SS/P Brayden Schmittou threw a no-hitter in an April 3 win over Goshen. He has yet to allow a run in 11 innings pitched this season, and is currently batting .412. He is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional baseball player?

A: Jay Bruce when he played; Zach Britton (Toronto Blue Jays) for current.

Q: Favorite food?

A: Chicken alfredo.

Q: What was the feeling of throwing a no-hitter like?

A: The feeling of throwing a no-hitter was awesome! The game started off well, I pounded the zone and forced weak contact. Going through the lineup I located my pitches very well, and went along with every pitch called. Having a solid defense behind me, allowed me to attack the hitters and pitch to contact. I can’t thank my teammates enough for not letting the weather affect their mindset while in the field.

Q: Advice for younger players?

A: My advice for young players is to have fun. Play the game like you do in your backyard with your best friends. Keep in mind, to play this game at the next level, you have to work your butt off. Nothing comes easy. While baseball is a game of failure, don’t let a couple of seconds of the game dictate the rest. Deal with adversity and stay confident with yourself.

Q: Best memory so far as a Batavia student-athlete?

A: Getting closer to the guys on the team and gaining our trust in each other.

Q: What have you done to improve throughout your baseball career?

A: Throughout my baseball career I’ve improved by working very hard. Taking my nutrition, training, and sleep very seriously, I’ve noticed a great increase in my metrics and the way I perform. Throughout the whole year, there’s really never a week I take off from getting better at baseball. If there’s a day where I don’t hit or field ground balls, I make sure I workout, go through defensive situations, and eat/hydrate.

Q: What do you and your team need to do to continue to have success this season?

A: Our team needs to continue to do the little things and play for each other. We cannot get discouraged by a loss, or bring down our team morale from silly mistakes/not taking it seriously. This team needs to focus on the five goals we set at the beginning of the season and cannot let anything get in the way of achieving them.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

A: I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and my parents for providing me with everything I have. I’m truly blessed to have what I have. Huge thanks to my Dad for teaching me the game of baseball and how to be a positive influence on and off the diamond. I would not have the opportunities and work ethic I have today without my parents. They push me very hard and support me the most. I will continue to be thankful for everything they’ve assisted me with. Another coach I’d like to thank is my summer ball coach, Brandon Edwards. He’s a former drill sergeant for the US Army and knows how the game of baseball is played. His mindset & coaching philosophy: if you want to be an extraordinary player you have to train extraordinary. Lastly, I would love to thank every coach I’ve had in the past for believing in me and trusting what I can do.

Q: What makes the Batavia community so special in your eyes?

A: The joy that is brought into the Batavia community is so special in my eyes. Everywhere I go there is someone smiling and willing to have a conversation. The help our community gets from the parents who put their time and effort to make sure the children of Batavia are having the best experience is unmatched.