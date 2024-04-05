By Luke Servello

A Union Township couple are facing charges after allegedly stealing money from the West Clermont Youth Football and Cheer Organization.

According to the Clermont County Sheriff’s office Angela Lawson, 38, and David Linz, 35 are accused of telecommunications fraud and theft. Someone involved with the organization reported funds missing back in August, launching an investigation.

Detectives were able to trace venmo transactions totaling 2,000 to an account that the couple shared. The money was then transferred to a Fifth Third account.

In addition to being a volunteer cheer coach at the time, Lawson was also the treasurer of the organization. She admits to transferring 500 dollars to help with a family member’s “emergency”, but denies any further wrongdoing. She has since resigned.

Linz refused to cooperate with the investigation. Both will soon appear in court.