Goshen freshman outfielder Karli Campbell hit her first varsity home run in a March 30 matchup against Loveland, helping lead her team to a 3-2 win. She is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional or collegiate softball player?

A: Jayda Coleman from Oklahoma.

Q: Favorite collegiate or professional softball team?

A: Oklahoma.

Q: Favorite food?

A: The inner part of an Oreo.

Q: Advice for younger players?

A: Keep your head up, don’t get down on yourself, and make the next play better than the last.

Q: Best memory so far as a Goshen student-athlete

A: Being able to play varsity as a Freshman.

Q: What have you done to improve throughout your softball career?

A: I have worked very hard to get where I am today. I played select softball for the Cincy Slammers for five years and they made me so much better than I ever thought I could be.

Q: What do you and your team need to do to continue to have success this season?

A: We need to play as a team, stay positive, and not get down on ourselves when we mess up. We have to pick each other up and keep a good mentality throughout the season.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

A: I would like to thank Sam Steele, Amy Steele, and my dad Shaun Campbell for coaching me and helping me get through all the tough times and making me the person and player that I am today. I would not be where I am today without them and everyone else who has helped me over the years. I really want to thank my grandpa for being the biggest supporter I’ve ever had; he passed away last summer but I know he’s always with me and I could never thank him enough.

Q: What makes the Goshen community so special in your eyes?

A: The Goshen community is special to me because of the way we are like one big family and how we have come together to help one another in times of need.