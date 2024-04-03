For the third time, the bipartisan Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act of 2023 has been introduced by Congressman Mike Levin. The bipartisan bill was first introduced in the 116th Session and the 117th Session.

It passed in the House of Representatives in 2022, however the Senate did not pass the legislation before the end of the 117th Session.

This bill, H.R. 7543, will ensure that National Guard and Reserve servicemembers will receive Post-9/11 GI Bill eligibility for every day they spend in the uniform in a federal duty status under Title 10 or 32 for GI Bill purposes.

This means every day Guard and Reservists are conducting operations, training, attending military schools, conducting weekend drills, completing annual training requirements, or responding to national disasters would count towards earning points to their Post-9/11 GI Bill.

The education benefits provided by the GI Bill date back to enactment by Congress in 1944. The GI Bill serves as a critical tool in helping military personnel transition back into civilian life and close the opportunity gap created by their military service with non-military civilians.

Reserve Component military personnel have seen training and deployment requirements increase significantly in the Post-9/11 era as the National Guard and Reserves have become an Operational Reserve. This has resulted in many more days away from home and family, while also impacting their civilian careers, especially in the private sector.

Congressmen Mike Levin and Veterans Affairs Ranking Member Mark Takano felt that it is time the members of the National Guard and Reserves are fully recognized with the Post-9/11 GI Bill eligibility that they deserve.

It is true that Congress has previously addressed GI Bill inequities between Active Duty and Reserve Components serving on 12304B duty status, as well as those activated by the federal government to serve on the southern border.

However, it was obvious that those servicemembers were doing the same job, enduring the same hardships, and taking the same risks as their Active-Duty counterparts, yet they were not receiving the same educational benefits.

According to Congressman Takano, the Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act of 2024 would universally address this inequity for a duty status. In the Senate, the Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act of 2024 is sponsored by Senators Jon Tester and Jerry Moran, ranking members of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

H.R. 7543 is currently supported by the American Legion (AmL); the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW); the Student Veterans of America (SVA); the Reserve Organization of America (ROA); the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS); the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States; the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS); and the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA).

“The GI Bill has proven to be one of the most transformational policies for the force passed in the 20th century,” said NGAUS President Maj. Gen. Francis McGinn. “It is far past time that this benefit applies equally to the active and reserve components.”

“When reserve component servicemembers perform the identical job and make the same sacrifices as their active-duty counterparts, they should be recognized with the same benefits,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, MOAA President. “The Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act expands essential educational benefits and acknowledges the reserve component’s essential contributions to our Country.”

“For years, the sacrifices of the Guard and Reserve service members have been overlooked in achieving GI Bill eligibility,” said VFW Deputy Legislative Director Kistina Keenan. “The time is now for parity will all the armed forces in earning VA education benefits.”

My Opinion: There is a saying, like: “the third time is a charm.” This means, the third time something is attempted, something good will happen.

The House version of this bill was introduced during the 116th Session, but failed. It was re-introduced in the 117th Congressional Session and it was passed in 2022. Unfortunately, the Senate failed to pass the companion version bill and it had to be introduced in 2024 for the 118th Session.

I believe the Guard and the Reserve Components are on the cutting edge of our Nation’s Security Efforts. They are manning our southern border, being deployed overseas at extraordinary rates, and combating fentanyl and other illicit drugs through the Counterdrug Program.

The well-being and quality of life of those who dedicate themselves to our nation’s security must no longer be sidelined, but made a top priority. This act is not about fairness, but it is a testament to our commitment to all the guard and reserve personnel who serve.

H.R. 7543 is a matter of HONOR, RESPECT and DUTY! The House version and the Senate version must pass this Congressional Session!

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran, who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman and Chapter #63 (Clermont County) Adjutant. He can be contacted at: plahovinsak@msn.com.