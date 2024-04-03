The village of New Richmond has hired a Village Administrator.

The New Richmond Village Council hired Kathryn Gail Bailey to the position in a 5-1 vote during its meeting on March 18.

The open position was announced on Jan. 22, and three applicants were interviewed, according to New Richmond Council Clerk Kelley Snider.

Bailey was hired with a one-year probationary period, effective March 20.

She’ll earn $62,500 a year.

Snider listed Bailey’s professional designations and credentials as, “MBA, MSN, BS, RN, Cert of Engineering with over 30 years of leadership experience in healthcare, government, education, engineering, and general contracting.”

