LUMBERTON — The Health Care job sector continued to provide the most jobs in Robeson County during the third quarter of 2023, according to the most recent report from the NC Deptartment of Commerce.

Manufaction, Retail Trade, Educational Services and Accommodation and Food Services sectors rounded out the top five job providers.

Those top five job sectors employed nearly 75% of all the jobs in the county.

The Health Care sector has remained the top job provider for the last four quarters, even gaining slightly over the Manufacturing sector, which has consistantly provided about 18% of the jobs in the county.

Jobs in the Retail Trade secor (4,913) added to jobs in the Accommodation and Food Services sector (3,683) provides about 25% of all jobs in the county.

Additionally, jobs in the Public Administration sector (2,757/7.43%) fell just short of cracking the top five job sectors. In fact Public Administration — usually jobs in local governments — has remained in the No. 6 spot consistantly for the last year.

Another job sector, the Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting job sector, had consistantly produced between 1% to 3% of jobs in Robeson County. However, that number may be misleading because jobs in agriculture support jobs in other job sectors.

