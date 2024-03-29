By Luke Servello

Two now former West Clermont High School teachers have been charged after allegedly taping a 15 year old student with down syndrome to a chair, according to court documents.

This alleged incident took place on March 1, and witnesses estimate the student was taped to the desk for two to five minutes. The former teachers involved are Allison Vestring and Rachel Smith. Vestering allegedly taped the student to the chair, while Smith recorded.

A CPS worker reported the alleged incident to a detective, sparking an investigation. A search warrant was conducted on both teachers’ cell phones, leading them to the video.

Vestering pleaded not guilty on a charge of unlawful restraint on March 27, and is due back in court on April 16. Her bond was set at 10,000.

Smith is also being charged with unlawful restraint and will appear in court on April 2.