The Library will distribute free eclipse glasses starting at 9 a.m. March 23, in each branch. They will be distributed as long as supplies last and they cannot be placed on hold.

A total eclipse of the sun will take place April 8 in Ohio between 1:51 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. with totality being between 3:08 p.m. and 3:19 p.m.

Three branches will have programs the day of the eclipse. Visit the Library’s website, clermontlibrary.org, and click on the Events Calendar for more eclipse programs between March 23 and April 8.