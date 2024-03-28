Garden Volunteers are needed to help in our Grow to Give Community Garden supplying food to local food banks.

Like food rescue efforts to reduce waste, we rescue unsold plants at local nurseries that are destined to be wasted and we grow from seed to fill our garden and provide healthy fresh food to those in need.

Last year we donated over 10, 000 pounds of produce to several local food pantries.

We will be hosting a Volunteer Orientation on April 6 at 10 am.

We will be learning about the gardens, and what kind of work is involved in the gardens throughout the growing season.

We are very flexible and will work around anyone’s schedule. Volunteers are encouraged to come and work in the gardens whenever they have available time after they complete an orientation. As a bonus, volunteers are welcome to take home produce on the days they work.

5330 South Milford Road, Milford, OH 45150; we will meet behind Pattison Elementary School at the red gates. The garden is at the far-left end of the fence.

For further info and questions, please email Janet at jflynch@fuse.net. For more information about what we do, please go to:

https://valleyviewcampus.org.