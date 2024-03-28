Batavia High School Business Professionals of America (BPA) students earned twenty-four state competitive awards, and had seven students qualify for national competition during the Ohio BPA State Leadership Conference and Competition March 7-8th.

Aerianna King was state champion in Legal Procedures. Other national qualifiers include Nidhi Patel – 2nd Place in Personal Finance; Jenna Mullis – 3rd place in Administrative Research Project; Lucas Filla and Avery Hauck – 3rd place in Small Business Management Team; Cienna Koeppe – Advanced Office Systems; and Kyla Sauter – Health Insurance and Medical Billing. The seven national qualifiers will travel to Chicago, IL in May to compete against top students from across the nation.

Seniors Avery Hauck and Lucas Filla also qualified for national competition with their Ethical Leadership and Decision-Making Team virtual event. They placed in the top ten nationally and will be judged by a panel of Fortune 500 companies during the National Showcase.

Top 10 finishers were Alex Hall in Banking and Finance; David Flandermeyer in Economic Research Individual; Lily Boerger in Intermediate Word; Abbie Broussard in Basic Office Systems; Abdus Rehmani in Legal Procedures; Preston Young in Interview Skills; Suhani Patel in Human Resource Management; Ryley hare in Ethics and Professionalism; Alex Collier in Presentation Management Individual; Isaiah Filla and Isaac Menke in Presentation Management Team; Paige Collier in ICD-10-CM Diagnostic Coding; Mikayla Eisen in Health Insurance & Billing and Alexis Schmidt in Health Research Presentation.

Nine students were also recognized Thursday night for earning the Stateman Torch Award. These students excelled in nine categories this year including: leadership, service, knowledge, citizenship, cooperation, friendship, love, hope and faith.

The students were accompanied by their business management teacher and BPA advisor Angie Kovacs.

All students are enrolled in the Business Management Satellite Program at Batavia High School offered through Great Oaks Career Campuses.