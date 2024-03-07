The girls bowling Division One Southwest sectional took place on Feb. 29 at Beaver-Vu Lanes. West Clermont and Batavia were among the 24 teams that competed. In order to qualify for the state tournament, a top-five finish was needed.

Batavia wound up finishing 9th, and West Clermont finished 18th. The top five finishers from this region were Troy, Butler, Wilmington, Bellefontaine, and Beavercreek. They all advanced to the state tournament. Although Batavia and West Clermont seasons have come to a close, both coaches are proud of their student-athletes. Reactions, notable performances, and thoughts from both coaching staff are below.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.