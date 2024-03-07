The Bethel-Tate boys basketball team saw their season end in a 67-30 defeat to Bishop Fenwick on Feb. 29. This second-round playoff matchup took place at Mason Arena.

Fenwick’s first-quarter press and their ability to drive to the basket with ease turned this game into a rout early on. There’s a lot of positives to take out of this 12-win season for the Tigers, but there’s more work to be done in order for them to be able to compete in next year’s Division 2 playoffs. Here are a couple of things to focus on for Bethel-Tate heading into this offseason.

