The MLB regular season is fast approaching, with spring training games well underway. Here are my three frontrunners to win the American League MVP in 2024.

Julio Rodriguez Centerfielder Seattle Mariners

2023 stats: .275 AVG 32 HRs 103 RBIs .333 OBP

The Mariners are long overdue for a deep playoff run, having won just one playoff series since 2001. Rodriguez is an exciting player to watch and has become one of the young stars of the game. With a season similar to last year’s, he can easily contend for this award and help propel his team to a deep playoff run.

Corey Seager Shortstop Texas Rangers

2023 stats: .327 AVG 33 HRs 96 RBIs .390 OBP

Seager came in second last season in the voting, despite playing in only 119 games. He was an integral part of the Rangers’ first World Series title, and they will need an MVP-caliber season from him if they want a chance to repeat. The only question mark for Seager is health.

Jose Ramirez Third Basemen Cleveland Guardians

2023 stats: .282 AVG 24 HRs 80 RBIs .356 OBP

Ramirez will go down as one of the best to ever play the hot corner in Cleveland. He has appeared in five all-star games, has won four Silver Slugger Awards, and has had two 30-100 seasons. I expect him to have a strong campaign this year and contend for his first MVP.

Other candidates: Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alex Bregman, Mike Trout, Marcus Semien, Bobby Witt Jr.

Agree? Disagree? Email lservello@clermontsun.com

