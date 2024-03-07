Williamsburg senior forward Alex Ervin was named SBAAC National Division Player of the Year. He is the Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week.

Q: Favorite Food?

A: Taco Bell

Q: Favorite NBA player?

A: Larry Bird

Q: Favorite college player?

A: Jimmer Freddette

Q: Advice for younger players?

A: Make the most out of the four years that you have. Make sure to have fun and be the best player you can be for yourself and your team.

Q: Best memory playing basketball?

A: Winning the first sectional championship in Williamsburg High School basketball history.

Q: What have you done to make yourself a better player throughout your high school career?

A: Hard work in the off-season and playing high-level competition in AAU.

Q: What does the honor of being named SBAAC National Division Player of the Year mean to you?

A: It means a lot to be recognized for all my hard work that I have put in since my freshman year, but I would not be the player I am today without my amazing coaches and teammates over the years.

Q: What has the success that your team has been able to have this season mean to you? What in your mind is the biggest reason for that success?

A: The success of the team is the most important thing to me, and it is due to the willingness of every player to give 100 percent all-out effort every game and do what they need to do to contribute to the team.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

A: First off I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to do what I have done this year. I would also like to thank my coaches for believing in me and my family for supporting me. Lastly, I would like to acknowledge my Papa who instilled in me a true love for the game and showed how to not only be a good player on the court, but a good person off of it.

Q: What will you miss most about being a Williamsburg student-athlete?

A: The thing I will miss most about being a student-athlete at Williamsburg is the bond I have with my friends and coaches.

Q: What makes the Williamsburg community so special in your eyes?

A: There are so many things that make our little community so special, but the unwavering support we get whether we win or we lose encourages us to be the best we can be, not only for us but for everyone that believes in us.