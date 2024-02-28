Thomas J. Fussner, 92, of Washington Township, passed away on February 18, 2024. He was born on February 14, 1932, to the late Joseph and Marie (nee Tostage), in Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Bret Fussner, and siblings, Mary Lou Stouffer, and Richard Fussner.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Janet (nee Jones) Fussner, daughter, Bradlee (Kim) Ayers, granddaughter, Michelle (Timothy) Marotte, and sister-in-law, Carol (Cliff) Jones. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and Thomas’ buddy, Michael Gross.

Thomas served in the United States Army, and served during the Korean War. Once he was stateside, he became a cable splicer with Cincinnati Bell, and eventually retired from Cincinnati Bell. He was a member of the American Legion Post 72. Thomas was kind, generous, and selfless. In honor of how he lived, he wanted to help others through the donation of his body to the University of Cincinnati’s Department of Medical Education.

A graveside service will be held at a later date, at Calvary Cemetery, with military honors. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, or an organization of choice.