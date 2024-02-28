Each year, Rotary Clubs in Ohio sponsor a high school speech contest using the Rotary Four-Way Test. Batavia’s club hosted their contest on February 20 for students from Clermont Northeastern and Batavia high schools.

The students spent the better part of three weeks preparing for the contest, which is designed to assist teenagers to develop and hone public speaking skills while researching a subject that is of personal interest to them.

The speeches center around the Rotary Four-Way Test, which is a world-wide moral code used by Rotarians that can be used to test personal and business relationships. The “test” asks four questions: 1) Is it (the topic) the truth? 2) Is it fair to all concerned? 3) Will it build goodwill and better friendships? 4) Will it be beneficial to all concerned? These questions are used by Rotarians to define what charities and businesses they support; students participating in the yearly speech contest used these questions to better define their speeches and their feelings toward the topics they chose.

“Herbert J. Taylor first introduced the Four-Way Test to Rotary in 1943,” said Michael Chapman, Speech Event Coordinator and past Batavia Rotary President. “We now recite it at the end of every Rotary meeting, and it’s great to see the high school students apply it to something that impacts their own lives.”

Jack Garrison of Batavia High School presented his speech on the challenges that educational labels place upon students. He stressed that the labels for both gifted and special needs students present many challenges, and the stigma that follows them throughout school can be daunting.

Another student from Batavia, Emery Williams, spoke about the need for more outdoor time for high school students, similar to recess for elementary schools. She discussed student mental health statuses in schools, the rising number of teen suicides, and how recess/outdoor activity can help high school students as much as it helps elementary school students.

Melia Rogers from Clermont Northeastern presented information on animal shelters and how they help animals lead happy, healthy lives. She stressed that the public can help these animals and shelters through volunteering, fundraising, and supply donations.

Grace Adkins, also from Clermont Northeastern High School, discussed the negative effects of mental health. She presented examples of how we should have more suicide prevention programs and therapy available for all ages, not just adults.

Yash Dayal gave the final presentation. Dayal, a student from Batavia High School presented information and statistics on how phone aps such as TikTok use up too much of our time. He suggested adults should spend less time on apps and more time focusing on important things such as enjoying the outdoors and time with family.

Batavia Rotary members in the audience scored each presentation on many principles including poise, enunciation, bodily expression, use of voice, and ability to impress the audience. Members also judged each participant on their understanding of the Four-Way Test, how they applied it to their topic, and the originality of their topic in general.

After all scores were tallied, Adkins and Garrison placed first and received $150 each. They will advance to the Rotary District #6670 Speech Contest which takes place on March 10 at Wright State University.

Rogers and Dayal placed second, receiving $75; Williams placed third and received $25.

“All of the students presented informative speeches and did a great job with capturing the points of the Four-Way Test,” said Harry Snyder, Batavia Rotary Club President. “We look forward to seeing the first-place winners in their District Competition.”

If you are interested in more information about the Four-Way Test Speech Contest or Batavia Rotary, visit www.batavia-rotary.org.