Signs of a healthy organization are transparency and working together to celebrate accomplishments and solve challenges. It’s that time of year at West Clermont Schools; time to share where we’ve been, where we are, and where we aspire to go.

On Feb. 22, our leadership team will present an in-depth review of our State of the Schools at the Board of Education meeting. The headlining news this year is that we are continuing to maximize our onward and upward investments and increase student performance. What you won’t want to miss, however, is how we are blazing new trails by creating the district’s future strategic plan based on feedback from our stakeholders and best practices. Through our focus on a more modern learning model, educator workforce, learning environments, and family and community partnerships, we are blazing new trails, giving our students more customized pathways to success. The Board of Education meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Union Township Civic Center and is open to the public. A recording of the meeting will also be available on our website at westcler.org/sots afterward.

Then, on Feb. 28, we are hosting our 2024 State of the Schools Student Learning Exhibition and Arts Showcase from 6-8 p.m. at West Clermont High School. The event is designed to allow our staff, parents, and community members to learn more about how our Portrait of a Graduate, which are the durable skills and attributes we hope to equip every graduate with, comes to life across our district.

The event will feature a message from the superintendent, food, seven music, dance, and theater performances, an art exhibition, and student-led booths showcasing recent projects completed. Everyone is welcome, and you are encouraged to ask students questions about their educational experience. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. We hope to see you there!

One thing is certain: we did not get where we are by accident. Our success is and will continue to be built on intentional leadership, the hard work of our staff, and most importantly, our community coming together with a common purpose: to Learn. Lead. Succeed. We look forward to blazing new trails with you in 2024 and beyond!

By Natasha L. Adams, Superintendent & CEO West Clermont School District.