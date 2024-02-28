The men gathered just inside the entrance of Miford’s Greenlawn cemetery. They were all dressed in black. Some were bent, but not bowed with age. They formed into ranks and marched forward. Their pace was slower, their cadence more ragged than it was forty years ago, but they continued on with purpose- characteristic of their generation. They halted in front of two cannons they had come to dedicate in memory of their brothers-in arms.

The men were members of an organization of honorably discharged Union veterans of the Civil War known as the Grand Army of the Republic. The G.A.R. was formed in 1866 based upon the principles of fraternity, charity and loyalty. By 1890 the organization’s membership had grown to 410,000.

It successfully obtained veteran’s benefits and pensions for their widows, supported voting rights for their black comrades, and helped to create a network of Soldiers and Sailors Homes for impoverished and disabled veterans. It is generally recognized that the G.A.R. was one of the most powerful and effective advocacy groups in American history.

Ohio, with more than 300 local chapters or “posts”, was active in the veterans movement. Unfortunately, G.A.R. records for Clermont County are rare. It appears that there were as many as fifteen posts, each named after a local war hero, scattered throughout the county. In 1899, Owensville native, William Christie Johnson, served as the G.A.R. national commander.

The local posts, in addition to supporting national and state goals, compiled military histories of their members, marched in parades, gave money to poor vets and their families, and erected monuments memorializing the sacrifices of their comrades.

These memorials, located in county cemeteries, represent the most visible reminder of the G.A.R.

Milford’s Greenlawn cemetery hosts two monuments erected by Milford’s S.R.S.Post. Both are 3 inch ordnance rifles mounted on cement pedestals. Both tubes were made of wrought iron in 1861 by the Phoenix Iron Works Company of Pennsylvania. The Phoenix guns were highly prized by artillerists of both sides for their accuracy and durability- they seldom blew up. At 900 pounds, the guns were considered lightweight and easy to maneuver.

The cannon received its name because of the width of the muzzle’s opening. The gun’s barrel was etched with grooves, known as rifling. This rifling improved both the distance and the accuracy of the fired projectile. The cannon launched a 9 pound, solid iron shot, known as a bolt, and could hit a peach basket from over a mile away- making it useful in taking out enemy guns.

Each of the monuments has a bronze plaque affixed to it. One honors the Civil War veterans of Milford and Miami Township. The other recognizes the service of Henry Clark Corbin. Corbin, a native of Monroe Township,fought during the Civil War. He reentered the Army upon the personal commission of General U.S. Grant. Corbin became a powerful figure in post Civil War America, retiring as a Lt. General. (This author will be presenting a program about Corbin on March 6 at the Miami Township Recreation Center)

The G.A.R. ended its 90 year history when its last member died in 1956. Sons of Union Veterans is its successor organization. You can follow the activities of the William Lytle Post # 10 on its facebook page.

Gary Knepp is Clermont County’s honorary historian and is the author of eight books about Clermont’s history. Knepp’s website is www.garyknepp.com.