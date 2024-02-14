The staff and residents at Locust Ridge Nursing Home in Williamsburg have a lot to celebrate after it was recently announced that the senior care facility earned top marks from its annual healthcare survey.

Locust Ridge Nursing Home received zero deficiencies during the annual Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services healthcare survey, administered by the Ohio Department of Health.

According to information from the CMS, standard surveys of nursing facilities are conducted once every nine to 15 months. A standard survey is a resident-centered inspection that gathers information about the quality of care furnished in a facility to determine compliance with the requirements for participation in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Additionally, complaint investigations are conducted in response to allegations from consumers and other interested parties that a facility is not in compliance with the regulations.

A deficiency is a finding that a facility has failed to meet a requirement specified in the Social Security Act or federal regulations.

Brandon Gibson is the Regional Director of Business Development – South Region for CCH Healthcare, which owns Locust Ridge Nursing Home. He said that the senior care facility’s achievement is remarkable.

“The average nursing home in the state of Ohio has 10 deficiencies and Locust Ridge got zero on the healthcare portion. So that’s a huge accomplishment,” Gibson said, adding that some facilities can have as many as 75 deficiencies.

The survey of Locust Ridge Nursing Home was completed two weeks ago.

Gibson explained that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many surveys were not conducted on a regular schedule. In fact, Locust Ridge Nursing Home’s last survey was conducted in May 2021.

“So, it’s been three years and they ended up with zero deficiencies on the healthcare side,” Gibson said.

He credits Locust Ridge Nursing Home’s Director of Nursing, Angie Thompson, for helping to lead the senior care facility to this success.

“Locust Ridge is like the most homey nursing home that you could be a part of; their care has always sold itself. There are hundreds of nursing home facilities around, but Locust Ridge is one-of-a-kind because no one else cares like my staff and I think that just that’s it right there,” Gibson said, “ Thompson has been there about four years and ever since she came on board, you walk into the facility, and the first thing people say is that the staff and the residents and the patients are legit family. You hear them converse, and it’s like two family members.”

Looking ahead, Gibson is excited to take some time to celebrate Locust Ridge Nursing Home’s achievement.

He added, “To be recognized in this way is truly remarkable.”

Locust Ridge Nursing Home is accepting clients.

For more information, visit www.locustridgehc.com or call 513-579-9949.