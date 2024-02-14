I was excited to be a part of the town hall meeting held at West Clermont schools. Unlike a town hall with one person answering questions to a group, this format was much more engaging. Staff members, parents, community members and business leaders were grouped together to express our feelings on the importance of the schools in our community and what we want for our students in the future.

One aspect that stood out to me was how we were all able to share our thinking on the topics at hand and how it really helped to clarify what it is that we want for the children in our area. We were able to discuss facilities, safety, modern classrooms and other aspects of the educational day a cross section of the community.

The structure of the meeting allowed everyone to share their input and to hear what others were thinking. It was organized so that the conversations were open but focused. People were allowed to express their views in a relaxed forum.

I would encourage anyone who has been curious about these meetings to give them a try. I would also encourage those who would like to share their views about the district but haven’t had an opportunity to do so to join in. The school district is such an important part of our West Clermont community. They want to hear from everyone- parents and non-parents, businessmen and staff members.

I hope people will look into these and join an upcoming event. You will find it worth your while.

Sincerely,

Barbara Schuh

Reading Specialist, West Clermont Local School District