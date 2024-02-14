I encourage you to attend a Facility Tour in West Clermont Schools. They begin at 6 p.m. I have attended a few Town Hall meetings. We discussed safety, facilities, and programming. It was interesting to hear the ideas and concerns from community members and school district staff. I appreciate being part of a community which solicits the thoughts and opinions of all stakeholders. It was energizing and encouraging to know that so many people care about the children of West Clermont and want to prepare a better future for them. While the Town Hall meetings provide a lot of information, the facility tours allow you to see for yourself.

Sincerely,

Alicia Walls

Monday, March 4 at Willowville Elementary (4529 Schoolhouse Rd.)

Monday, March 18 at Summerside Elementary (4639 Vermona Dr.)

Monday, April 8 at Withamsville-Tobasco Elementary (3950 Britton Blvd.)

Monday, May 6 at West Clermont High School (4101 Bach-Buxton Rd.)

Alicia Walls is a 5th Grade Math Teacher, Clough Pike Elementary.