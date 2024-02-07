Book authored by New Richmond’s Jim Serger

Pictured, from left, are Jim Serger, Chris Berger, Skip Berger, and Jim Myres at a book signing event on Jan. 18, 2024, held at The Bookshelf bookstore, located at 7754 Camargo Rd. in Madera.

To say that “Jump” is a story of four thirteen-year-old boys who attended a Van Halen concert at Cincinnati Gardens in 1984, is only the surface of the narrative.

This book is about families, friendships, and neighborhoods. It is about parenting, mentoring, leadership, and influence. It is about customer service and creating customers for life. It is about the power of music to make us feel a gamut of emotions, and its ability to transport us back in time. It is about music that connects us to one another as the universal language.

The story takes us back to a time before cell phones, social media, and streaming services. It was a time of Casey Kasem’s top 40 songs and the advent of MTV. It was a time of neighborhood backyard picnics and parents watching out for each others’ children.

The author Jim Serger looks retrospectively, as he examines whether we as a society, have strayed from the community closeness and neighborhood spirit he witnessed growing up.

How did four boys from Anderson Township convince their parents to let them go to a Van Halen concert? How did one of the boys actually meet Eddie Van Halen? How did they manage to get signed autographs on their programs? How did they end up with tenth-row seats? How did a police officer get involved? How did one boy only find out the morning of the concert that he could attend, after consistently being told ‘no’?

Van Halen had two concerts in Cincinnati in March 1984. Chris, Todd, Mike, and Jim attended the second night of the concert. The excitement was electrifying as they were totally mesmerized by the amazing, wildly acrobatic, musical theatrical performances of Eddie Van Halen, David Lee Roth, Alex Van Halen, and Michael Anthony! That night was the absolute highlight of their thirteen years! Forty years later, if any of the four hear a Van Halen song, they are immediately transported back to March 10, 1984, in Cincinnati Gardens.

Serger says it was the friendships that these boys had, and STILL have forty years later, that made that particular night so very special, and etched in their souls forever. He says, “The friends that have you feeling more active after you’re with them, are magic in human form.”

Author Jim Serger claims he hated to read. In high school, he took the SAT 25 times, and finally, because of his mother’s suggestion to teachers, was permitted to take the ACT, and passed! In 2010, after not reading a book in 20 years, he was challenged to read a book by a mentor friend. It took him three weeks to complete it, and since he has plowed through 450 books, and has authored eight books!

Jim currently lives in New Richmond, Ohio with his wife Gina, whom he has known since the third grade. Their daughter Molly was the inspiration for the book after touring the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with her dad and becoming intrigued with the Van Halen exhibits.

“Jump” is Van Halen’s signature song. It is their most successful single, reaching number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. And, it certainly made four boys jump for joy on their tenth-row seats in 1984!

“Jump: 40th Anniversary of Attending the ‘1984’ Van Halen Concert” is available at local booksellers and online at https://www.josephbeth.com/book/9781936800490.