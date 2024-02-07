Senior Aubry Hollins has excelled both inside the classroom and on the diamond during her time at Bethel-Tate. The C/OF/2B recently announced her commitment to Georgetown College.

Q: What went into your decision to commit to Georgetown College?

A: When I was choosing Georgetown the main factor that went into my decision was my education. I wanted to make sure that my education was going to be great wherever I was going so that I would be able to get into a grad school.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you reach your goal of becoming

a collegiate athlete?

A: The main people I would like to thank for helping me reach this goal are my parents. They have helped me on this journey and paid for anything I needed in the process. I would also like to thank my coaches Jackie Cornelius, Justin McClanahan, Kevin Braun, Jason Newland, Brad Soliday, and a former coach Stephanie Schnurr. All of these coaches have helped me and provided me support in reaching my goals big and small.

Q: What about the Georgetown campus, softball program, etc made it feel like home?

