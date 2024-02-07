Hello!

I attended the West Clermont Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 28. The focus was on the future of our facilities.

I must say that I was VERY impressed with the way our administration truly desires community participation, involvement and solutions when it comes to the success of our school district’s future. It is evident that they are committed to becoming a “destination district” and that requires some major changes to our current structure.

I was honored to be a part of the Holly Hill table, as each school in the district had its own separate “break-out” table where discussion was focused directly on that facility. I have two children that go to this school and this is really where my heart is focused currently.

Much research and dedication had gone into making sure each table had all the data to ensure we were on the same page in order to understand “where we are at” and what challenges we currently face, and what we can expect in the future, in terms of growth and facility repairs. We worked together as a table to answer the questions about how our facility currently measures up to a set of standards and were also asked to weigh pros and cons of alternative solutions down the road. It was great to see we had an amazing representation of people at our table; from office staff, principal, PTO board members, parents, teachers from various grade levels, and special support team members.

As a previous homeschooling family, I am very pleased with the goals of our district and consideration for community engagement and involvement. I felt it was a very successful and productive meeting and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be involved.

I feel it is extremely important for any member of our community to attend at least one of these meetings in order to understand the needs and challenges of our facilities. This way we can be confident that the district is focused and aligned on continuous improvement and set up for the growth that is occurring in our district; ultimately ensuring the highest potential for future success of the students we are raising in our community.

Please let me know if you have any questions, comments or concerns!

Thank you,

Kim Fende,

West Clermont Local School District parent