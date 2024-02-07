The Union Township Trustees held a special meeting on Feb. 5 to make official the appointment of Cory Wright as Township Administrator for the township.

During the short meeting, the township trustees approved the motion to ratify the employment contract and appointment of Wright as Township Administrator for Union Township, retroactive to December 11, 2023.

Wright’s appointment comes after the Nov. 15, 2023, news that then Union Township Administrator Susan Ayers submitted her resignation.

Ayers was appointed as Union Township Administrator in March 2022.

Ayres was set to help with the transition of the work she has been performing on behalf of the township; her last day of employment with the township was scheduled to be Dec. 5, 2023.

In November 2023, Matt Taylor was appointed as Union Township Interim Administrator.

Then, in December 2023, Union Township shared the news of Wright’s return.

