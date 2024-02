Chuck Tharp and Megan Soell have been together for 8 years and are getting married this September. They own 61 acres of vacant land between Bethel and Felicity and plan on building a home there. As of Thursday morning February 1, they had no money to get started.

Later that day they won the Queen of Hearts Jackpot of $47,008 at the Stik Bar & Grill at the Flash Complex in Hamersville.