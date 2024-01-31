Ohio producers are urged to apply for Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and Inflation Reduction Act – Environmental Quality Incentives Program – (IRA-EQIP) funding before the February 16, 2024 deadline.

Ohio producers are urged to apply for Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and Inflation Reduction Act – Environmental Quality Incentives Program – (IRA-EQIP) funding before the February 16, 2024 deadline. This year’s applicants can take advantage of the ACT NOW process, which immediately approves and obligates applications when the application meets or exceeds a state-determined minimum ranking score.

EQIP and IRA-EQIP provide financial and technical resources to producers and landowners to improve their operations, commodity production and environmental benefits. Historically underserved producers are eligible for advance payments for all EQIP practices. This option provides historically underserved producers with funding up-front, for at least 50% of the payment rate for each practice. Historically underserved producers include producers who are beginning, socially disadvantaged, veteran, or limited resource.

NRCS accepts applications on a continuous basis. However, to be considered for fiscal year 2024 funding, applications must be received by February 16. Learn more about EQIP and other program information on the Ohio NRCS EQIP website. To find out about other technical and financial assistance available through NRCS conservation programs, visit Get Started with NRCS or contact your local USDA Service Center.

For more information, visit https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/conservation-basics/conservation-by-state/ohio/news/application-period-for-environmental-quality.