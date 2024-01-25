There are several updates from the City of Milford.

The Milford City Council met on Jan. 16 for its regular meeting. Mayor Lisa Evans, Vice Mayor Kristopher Parrish, and Councilmembers Janet Cooper, Ralph Vilardo Jr., Brad Price, and Mark Thomson were present. Councilmember Kim Chamberlin was not present; her absence was excused.

Below are some of the business items that were covered during the meeting:

The council approved an ordinance authorizing a change order with Trisco Construction Services LLS for additional work to the city hall building.

City Manager Michael Doss explained that the change order amount is $11, 198 and includes some adding masonry coating to a section of the building previously not included as well as repairing cracked and peeling sealing to building windows and doors. The amount also includes a price deduction for some stair landing options that will be included within their regular work.

The city is working with Terracon Consultants, Inc. to conduct two-tier compliance and evaluation at the former Marathon site, now the municipal parking lot next to Harvest Market. Two monitoring wells are set to be installed on Locust Street; that project was delayed due to weather. The work is being done in compliance with the Bureau of Underground Storage Tanks Remediation with the State of Ohio.

The city is accepting bids for the canoe and kayak launch at Jim Terrell Park. Sealed proposals will be received at city offices by 10:30 a.m. local time on Feb. 6. The project is expected to be completed by the end of May.

Ahead of the meeting, Doss received information about revenue generated through the city’s agreement with Uplift Cannabis Dispensary.

He recapped that in 2022, the council passed a revenue-sharing agreement with the medical marijuana facility on River’s Edge. The city taxed 1 percent of the gross receipts that are coming from the medical marijuana dispensary, which opened in April 2023; about eight months ago.

“I’m pleased to report that we should be receiving a check for $95, 903.83,” he said.

With that trend, the city expects to receive about $144,000 annually.

“Kudos to the city for having that vision to enact that legislation,” Doss said, adding, “That’s a little bit of revenue that will go in for, I believe, Economic Development and Public Safety; I believe were the earmarks within those funds that we receive.”

