Peyton Shafer recently became just the fourth player in Goshen girls’ basketball history to reach the 1,000-point milestone. Shafer is averaging 17.8 PPG (1st in the SBAAC) to go along with 4.0 APG (2nd in the SBAAC), and recently announced her commitment to the College of Coastal Georgia. I caught with up with her to get her thoughts on the Warriors’ season so far, reaching the 1,000-point milestone, her commitment, and more!

Q: What went into your decision to commit to Coastal Georgia?

A: There was quite a bit that went into the decision. I built great relationships with the coaches who were recruiting me, but there was something about the relationship that I built with Coach Harris at Coastal Georgia that led to my decision. We are in constant contact and he is always checking in on me, keeping tabs on my grades and the season. During his playing days he also played point guard and so he understands the love and passion that I have for that position and the determination it takes to play at the next level. I will also be playing with a teammate from AAU who committed to play at Coastal Georgia which will help with the transition to college and being far away.

Q: What is the Coastal Georgia coaching staff going to do to help ease your transition to the next level?

