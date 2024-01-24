On February 7 at 6 p.m., the Adams, Brown, Clermont, and Highland County Farm Bureaus in collaboration with Paul Hall & Associates, will host a “Land As Your Legacy” program at Southern State Community College, Mt. Orab campus. This event, designated for Farm Bureau members, is intended to provide crucial insights into transition planning for farmers.

The Land As Your Legacy program encourages collaboration with financial, legal, and tax professionals to craft personalized transition plans for farms. Attendees of the February 7 event will learn how this program, provided at no cost, can help protect both the business and the family’s future. The Land As Your Legacy program is not just about securing the future of a farm; it is about preserving a way of life, a tradition, and a legacy that is deeply woven into the fabric of our communities.