There are several updates from Tate Township.

The Tate Township Board of Trustees met on Jan. 9 for its regular monthly meeting. Trustees Gary Reed, Bob Redden, John Wilson, and Rusty Durbin were present for the meeting. Fiscal Officer Kathy Brannock was also present at the meeting.

A summary of the meeting was provided by the township. Below are some of the business items that were covered during the meeting:

The meeting minutes from December 2023 were approved.

The zoning report showed that in the past two months, permits were issued for two sheds, one carport, one pole barn, one single-family dwelling, and one garage.

The trustees approved changing the zoning on parcels #324919.002 and #324919 from R-1 to R-2.

The road report explained that the pipe stock was ordered and it is now in.

Repair and ditching are continuing on Moore Road, which will be put out for bids soon.

Possible clean-up dates were discussed.

According to the cemetery report, in December, there were nine burials, and two foundations sold; no graves were sold.

Cemetery crews have about 50 percent of the cornerstone markers installed in the new section 22.

The mowing contractor for the 2024 season was lost, and they need a mowing contractor.

The department is looking for an idea for temporary sides for the shelter when it is windy and raining.

The Bethel-Tate Fire Department’s December 2023 report showed that a total of 148 calls were received; 31 were fire calls and 117 were calls for emergency medical services. The average out-the-door time was 1.3 minutes.

Two additional hydrants were installed, bringing the new installed total to 59.

A reminder was given that the state of Ohio burn ban is lifted until March 1. Burn permits are being issued by the BTFD.

The ladder testing company from Arkansas will be on-site this month to do the required testing.

The tornado siren continues to give problems on Williamsburg-Bantam.

The State Fire Marshall’s office asks departments to submit an approved department roster, and the trustees approved the 2024 roster.

The F-550 2021 truck is having transmission problems and staff was able to get Ford to commit to replace the transmission, which will be under warranty.

A grant was awarded to BTFD for $10,000 from the State Marshall’s Office to buy two portable radios, two microphones, and two batteries.

Deputy Erik Pike’s report showed that in December 2023, he responded to 52 calls, took 11 reports, assisted other departments 20 times, and recovered $1,900 in stolen property.

The next meeting will be Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m.