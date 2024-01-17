The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury traffic crash involving one vehicle. The crash occurred on January 11, 2024, at approximately 1:00 P.M. on State Route 743 near milepost 5, in Washington Township, Clermont County, Ohio.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2011 Mazda CX7, operated by Larissa D Brumley, 28, Sardinia, was eastbound on State Route 743. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The vehicle had two juvenile passengers, ages 11 and 9. None of the occupants were wearing a seat belt. One child had life-threatening injuries and was flown by Air Care to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. The other child and Ms. Brumley were transported by Washington Township EMS to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Ms. Brumley was later taken from Children’s Hospital to UC Hospital for treatment.

The Washington Township Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Batavia Post.